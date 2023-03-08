Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

