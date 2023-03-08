Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,955 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of JHG opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

