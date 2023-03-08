Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 23,515 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.