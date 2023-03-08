Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 41,740 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

