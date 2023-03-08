Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,880 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,662.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,957,228. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.75. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

