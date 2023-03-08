Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

