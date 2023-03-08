Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.