Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,900 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

