Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,385 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.