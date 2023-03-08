Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,755 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Life Storage Stock Performance

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.