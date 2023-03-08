Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,012 shares of company stock worth $5,282,604. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWA opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

