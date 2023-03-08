Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

