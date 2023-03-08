Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omega Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,951.83% and a negative return on equity of 71.03%.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

OMGA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

OMGA stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.