Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xilio Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xilio Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

NASDAQ XLO opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.