Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xilio Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xilio Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLO. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 472,368 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.