Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CTI BioPharma Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTI BioPharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 707,804 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 409,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

