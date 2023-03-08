Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

SYRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

