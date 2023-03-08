Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Essential Energy Services Price Performance

Essential Energy Services stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.