ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 65 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

WST opened at $321.69 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.68.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

