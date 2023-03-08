ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 28,227 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE F opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

