ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,151 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Truist Financial began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

