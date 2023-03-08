ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $364,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.
Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
