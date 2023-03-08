ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.7 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

