ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 227 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Trading Down 3.1 %

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.