ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EBS. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.