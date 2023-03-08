ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

