Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,738 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

