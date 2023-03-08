Ethic Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,440 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NTAP opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

