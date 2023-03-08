Ethic Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

WOLF opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

