Ethic Inc. Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,132,000 after purchasing an additional 216,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 65,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

