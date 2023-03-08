Ethic Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Brady by 21.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brady by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Brady by 353.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

BRC opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

