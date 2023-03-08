Ethic Inc. Buys 712 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,567,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at $90,524,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $12,691,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

NYSE:GL opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.