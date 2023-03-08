Ethic Inc. Buys 761 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

