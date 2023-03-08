Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 13,617 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of VNO opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.