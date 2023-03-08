Ethic Inc. Decreases Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $148,660,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 25.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 562,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 93.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

