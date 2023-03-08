Ethic Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

Invesco Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

