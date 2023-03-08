Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after buying an additional 1,313,013 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,523,000 after purchasing an additional 639,879 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

