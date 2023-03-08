Ethic Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 28.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 109.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

