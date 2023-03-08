Ethic Inc. Invests $313,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in KT by 11.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KT opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

