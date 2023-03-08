Ethic Inc. Invests $343,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after acquiring an additional 673,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after acquiring an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.3 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.