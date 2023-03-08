Ethic Inc. Lowers Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

