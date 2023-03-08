Ethic Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $270.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

