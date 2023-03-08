Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,909 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo Stock Down 0.7 %

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

