Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 82.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 572,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 170.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 343,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

