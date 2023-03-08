Ethic Inc. Sells 2,332 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop



Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

