Ethic Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,822,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,445,000 after acquiring an additional 189,656 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.