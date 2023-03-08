Ethic Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 38.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in NVR by 96.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,026,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,302.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,500.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,025.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,556.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

