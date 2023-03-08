Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,864 shares of company stock worth $8,909,782. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

