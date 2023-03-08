Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,865,912. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.91. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

