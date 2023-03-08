EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 7,611 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,510.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $11,189.58.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.