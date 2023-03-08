EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 7,551 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $11,070.70.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

