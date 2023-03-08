EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 7,551 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $11,070.70.
EverCommerce Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of EVCM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
